How to watch L.A. Rams vs. Minnesota: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Rams (home) vs. Minnesota Vikings (away)

Current records: L.A. Rams 3-0; Minnesota 1-1-1

What to Know

The Rams will take on Minnesota at home at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday. The Rams are coming into the match hot, having won three in a row.

The Rams were able to grind out a solid win over the Chargers last Sunday, winning 35-23. Jared Goff was the offensive standout of the match for the Rams, as he passed for 354 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, pride goes before the fall, and it seems Minnesota saw their 16.5-point advantage in the point spread and came into their contest against Buffalo with a big head. Minnesota found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 27-6 punch to the gut against Buffalo. Minnesota was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 27-0.

The Rams ended up a good deal behind Minnesota when they played the last time the two teams met, losing 24-7. Maybe the Rams will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Rams are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Vikings.

This season, L.A. Rams are 3-0-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 1-2-0 against the spread

Series History

Minnesota has won both of the games they've played against L.A. Rams in the last 4 years.