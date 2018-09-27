How to watch L.A. Rams vs. Minnesota: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

How to watch Rams vs. Vikings football game

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Rams (home) vs. Minnesota Vikings (away)

Current records: L.A. Rams 3-0; Minnesota 1-1-1

What to Know

The Rams will take on Minnesota at home at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday. The Rams are coming into the match hot, having won three in a row.

The Rams were able to grind out a solid win over the Chargers last Sunday, winning 35-23. Jared Goff was the offensive standout of the match for the Rams, as he passed for 354 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, pride goes before the fall, and it seems Minnesota saw their 16.5-point advantage in the point spread and came into their contest against Buffalo with a big head. Minnesota found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 27-6 punch to the gut against Buffalo. Minnesota was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 27-0.

The Rams ended up a good deal behind Minnesota when they played the last time the two teams met, losing 24-7. Maybe the Rams will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 8:20 PM ET
  • Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Rams are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Vikings.

This season, L.A. Rams are 3-0-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 1-2-0 against the spread

Series History

Minnesota has won both of the games they've played against L.A. Rams in the last 4 years.

  • 2017 - Minnesota Vikings 24 vs. Los Angeles Rams 7
  • 2015 - Minnesota Vikings 21 vs. Los Angeles Rams 18
