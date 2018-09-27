How to watch L.A. Rams vs. Minnesota: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Rams vs. Vikings football game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles Rams (home) vs. Minnesota Vikings (away)
Current records: L.A. Rams 3-0; Minnesota 1-1-1
What to Know
The Rams will take on Minnesota at home at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday. The Rams are coming into the match hot, having won three in a row.
The Rams were able to grind out a solid win over the Chargers last Sunday, winning 35-23. Jared Goff was the offensive standout of the match for the Rams, as he passed for 354 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, pride goes before the fall, and it seems Minnesota saw their 16.5-point advantage in the point spread and came into their contest against Buffalo with a big head. Minnesota found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 27-6 punch to the gut against Buffalo. Minnesota was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 27-0.
The Rams ended up a good deal behind Minnesota when they played the last time the two teams met, losing 24-7. Maybe the Rams will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Rams are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Vikings.
This season, L.A. Rams are 3-0-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 1-2-0 against the spread
Series History
Minnesota has won both of the games they've played against L.A. Rams in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Minnesota Vikings 24 vs. Los Angeles Rams 7
- 2015 - Minnesota Vikings 21 vs. Los Angeles Rams 18
