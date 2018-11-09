How to watch L.A. Rams vs. Seattle: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Rams vs. Seahawks football game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles Rams (home) vs. Seattle Seahawks (away)
Current records: L.A. Rams 8-1; Seattle 4-4
What to Know
Seattle will square off against the Rams at 5:25 p.m. on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for Seattle, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Last Sunday, Seattle came up short against the Chargers, falling 17-25. A silver lining for Seattle was the play of Russell Wilson, who passed for 235 yards and 2 touchdowns. Russell Wilson has been one of their standout athletes in their past four games.
As for the Rams, it was a good run, but they finally witnessed the end of their eight-game winning streak. They took a 35-45 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Orleans.
It was close but no cigar for Seattle as they fell 31-33 to the Rams five weeks ago. Can Seattle avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5:25 PM ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Rams are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Seahawks.
This season, L.A. Rams are 4-4-1 against the spread. As for Seattle, they are 4-3-1 against the spread
Series History
L.A. Rams have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Seattle.
- 2018 - Seattle Seahawks 31 vs. Los Angeles Rams 33
- 2017 - Seattle Seahawks 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams 42
- 2017 - Los Angeles Rams 10 vs. Seattle Seahawks 16
- 2016 - Seattle Seahawks 24 vs. Los Angeles Rams 3
- 2016 - Los Angeles Rams 9 vs. Seattle Seahawks 3
- 2015 - Seattle Seahawks 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams 23
- 2015 - Los Angeles Rams 34 vs. Seattle Seahawks 31
