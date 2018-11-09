How to watch L.A. Rams vs. Seattle: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Rams (home) vs. Seattle Seahawks (away)

Current records: L.A. Rams 8-1; Seattle 4-4

What to Know

Seattle will square off against the Rams at 5:25 p.m. on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for Seattle, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Last Sunday, Seattle came up short against the Chargers, falling 17-25. A silver lining for Seattle was the play of Russell Wilson, who passed for 235 yards and 2 touchdowns. Russell Wilson has been one of their standout athletes in their past four games.

As for the Rams, it was a good run, but they finally witnessed the end of their eight-game winning streak. They took a 35-45 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Orleans.

It was close but no cigar for Seattle as they fell 31-33 to the Rams five weeks ago. Can Seattle avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:25 PM ET

Sunday at 5:25 PM ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Rams are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Seahawks.

This season, L.A. Rams are 4-4-1 against the spread. As for Seattle, they are 4-3-1 against the spread

Series History

L.A. Rams have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Seattle.