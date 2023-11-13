Who's Playing

New York Jets @ Las Vegas Raiders

Current Records: New York 4-4, Las Vegas 4-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: NBC

What to Know

The Raiders will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the New York Jets at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Jets took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Raiders, who come in off a win.

Last Sunday, the Raiders made easy work of the Giants and carried off a 30-6 victory. The oddsmakers were on Las Vegas' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Among those leading the charge was Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Another reason for the win was the Raiders' imposing defense, which managed to get into the backfield for eight sacks. Maxx Crosby was especially locked on to the Giants' QB and sacked him three times.

Meanwhile, New York unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Monday. Their painful 27-6 loss to the Chargers might stick with them for a while. Despite 79 more yards than Los Angeles, New York couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Las Vegas has yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 4-5 record. As for New York, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-4.

Odds

New York is a slight 1-point favorite against Las Vegas, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jets as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 35.5 points.

Series History

Las Vegas has won 3 out of their last 4 games against New York.

Dec 06, 2020 - Las Vegas 31 vs. New York 28

Nov 24, 2019 - New York 34 vs. Las Vegas 3

Sep 17, 2017 - Las Vegas 45 vs. New York 20

Nov 01, 2015 - Las Vegas 34 vs. New York 20

Injury Report for the Raiders

Brian Hoyer: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Isaac Rochell: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Jaylon Smith: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Kolton Miller: inactive (Shoulder)

Nesta Jade Silvera: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Jakob Johnson: inactive (Concussion)

Byron Young: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Injury Report for the Jets