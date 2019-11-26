How to watch Lions vs. Bears: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NFL game
How to watch Lions vs. Bears football game
Who's Playing
Detroit (home) vs. Chicago (away)
Current Records: Detroit 3-7-1; Chicago 5-6
What to Know
The Detroit Lions are home on Thursday, but with the point spread against them by 3 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Detroit and the Chicago Bears will face off in an NFC North battle at 12:30 p.m. ET at Ford Field. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Lions now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It was a hard-fought game, but the Lions had to settle for a 19-16 loss against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. No one had a big game offensively for the Lions, but they got one touchdown from TE Logan Thomas.
Meanwhile, Chicago didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the New York Giants, but they still walked away with a 19-14 win. WR Allen Robinson was the offensive standout of the contest for Chicago, as he caught six passes for 131 yards and one TD. Robinson's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Los Angeles Rams last week.
Chicago's victory lifted them to 5-6 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 3-7-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lions rank third in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 23 on the season. Less enviably, Chicago is stumbling into the game with the second fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 208.5 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a 3-point favorite against the Lions.
Over/Under: 39
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Detroit have won five out of their last nine games against Chicago.
- Nov 10, 2019 - Chicago 20 vs. Detroit 13
- Nov 22, 2018 - Chicago 23 vs. Detroit 16
- Nov 11, 2018 - Chicago 34 vs. Detroit 22
- Dec 16, 2017 - Detroit 20 vs. Chicago 10
- Nov 19, 2017 - Detroit 27 vs. Chicago 24
- Dec 11, 2016 - Detroit 20 vs. Chicago 17
- Oct 02, 2016 - Chicago 17 vs. Detroit 14
- Jan 03, 2016 - Detroit 24 vs. Chicago 20
- Oct 18, 2015 - Detroit 37 vs. Chicago 34
Watch This Game Live
-
