How to watch Lions vs. Bears: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Detroit (home) vs. Chicago (away)

Current Records: Detroit 3-7-1; Chicago 5-6

What to Know

The Detroit Lions are home on Thursday, but with the point spread against them by 3 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Detroit and the Chicago Bears will face off in an NFC North battle at 12:30 p.m. ET at Ford Field. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Lions now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was a hard-fought game, but the Lions had to settle for a 19-16 loss against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. No one had a big game offensively for the Lions, but they got one touchdown from TE Logan Thomas.

Meanwhile, Chicago didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the New York Giants, but they still walked away with a 19-14 win. WR Allen Robinson was the offensive standout of the contest for Chicago, as he caught six passes for 131 yards and one TD. Robinson's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Los Angeles Rams last week.

Chicago's victory lifted them to 5-6 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 3-7-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lions rank third in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 23 on the season. Less enviably, Chicago is stumbling into the game with the second fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 208.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a 3-point favorite against the Lions.

Over/Under: 39

Series History

Detroit have won five out of their last nine games against Chicago.