Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Detroit

Current Records: Buffalo 7-3; Detroit 4-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Detroit Lions are heading back home. They will square off against the Buffalo Bills at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ford Field. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.

The Lions beat the New York Giants 31-18 this past Sunday. RB Jamaal Williams was the offensive standout of the matchup for Detroit, punching in three rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Buffalo was able to grind out a solid win over the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday, winning 31-23. Buffalo's RB Devin Singletary filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected 19 points for Buffalo. K Tyler Bass delivered a perfect 6-for-6 game.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Lions up to 4-6 and the Bills to 7-3. Detroit is 2-1 after wins this year, Buffalo 4-2.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Buffalo and Detroit tied in their last contest.