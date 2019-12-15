How to watch Lions vs. Buccaneers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Lions vs. Buccaneers football game
Who's Playing
Tampa Bay @ Detroit
Current Records: Tampa Bay 6-7; Detroit 3-9-1
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions will meet up at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Tampa Bay is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Detroit is stumbling in off of six consecutive losses.
The Buccaneers outgained the Indianapolis Colts 542 yards to 309, but you wouldn't know that from the score. Tampa Bay skirted past Indianapolis 38-35. Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 456 passing yards on 45 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Near the top of the highlight reel was Winston's 61-yard TD bomb to WR Mike Evans in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Minnesota Vikings last week, falling 20-7. QB David Blough wasn't much of a difference maker for the Lions; despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 5.13 yards per passing attempt.
Tampa Bay's victory lifted them to 6-7 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 3-9-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lions are stumbling into the contest with the third most passing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 289.2 on average. To make matters even worse for the Lions, the Buccaneers enter the matchup with only 75.5 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in Tampa Bay's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.99
Odds
The Buccaneers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Buccaneers, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Detroit won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 10, 2017 - Detroit 24 vs. Tampa Bay 21
