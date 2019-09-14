How to watch Lions vs. Chargers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Lions vs. Chargers football game
Who's Playing
Detroit (home) vs. L.A. Chargers (away)
Current Records: Detroit 0-0-1; L.A. Chargers 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Detroit 6-10-0; L.A. Chargers 12-4-0;
What to Know
Detroit will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against the Chargers at 1 p.m. ET. With a combined 959 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
Last week, Detroit went toe to toe against Arizona and left on equal footing. An extremely tight contest will be reflected in both teams' record as the contest finished in a tie.
Meanwhile, the Chargers gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They managed a 30-24 victory over Indianapolis. For the Chargers, this is just revenge for the 22-26 loss they suffered against Indianapolis the last time they faced one another Sept. 25 of 2016.
Detroit will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $41.00
Odds
The Chargers are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Lions.
Bettors have moved against the Chargers slightly, as the game opened with the Chargers as a 3 point favorite.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
L.A. Chargers won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 13, 2015 - L.A. Chargers 33 vs. Detroit 28
