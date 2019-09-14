How to watch Lions vs. Chargers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Detroit (home) vs. L.A. Chargers (away)

Current Records: Detroit 0-0-1; L.A. Chargers 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Detroit 6-10-0; L.A. Chargers 12-4-0;

What to Know

Detroit will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against the Chargers at 1 p.m. ET. With a combined 959 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

Last week, Detroit went toe to toe against Arizona and left on equal footing. An extremely tight contest will be reflected in both teams' record as the contest finished in a tie.

Meanwhile, the Chargers gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They managed a 30-24 victory over Indianapolis. For the Chargers, this is just revenge for the 22-26 loss they suffered against Indianapolis the last time they faced one another Sept. 25 of 2016.

Detroit will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $41.00

Odds

The Chargers are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Lions.

Bettors have moved against the Chargers slightly, as the game opened with the Chargers as a 3 point favorite.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

L.A. Chargers won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.