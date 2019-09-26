How to watch Lions vs. Chiefs: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Lions vs. Chiefs football game
Who's Playing
Detroit (home) vs. Kansas City (away)
Current Records: Detroit 2-0-1; Kansas City 3-0-0
What to Know
Kansas City will head out on the road to face off against Detroit at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Kansas City doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6-point advantage in the spread.
The Chiefs might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They snuck past Baltimore with a 33-28 victory. QB Patrick Mahomes earned his paycheck as he passed for 374 yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 132.
Meanwhile, Detroit was successful in their previous meeting against Philadelphia, and they didn't afford Philadelphia any payback this time around. Detroit came out on top in a nail-biter against Philadelphia last week, sneaking past 27-24. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (20) and coasted on those for the win.
Their wins bumped the Chiefs to 3-0 and the Lions to 2-0-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Chiefs and the Lions clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chiefs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Lions.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Kansas City won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 01, 2015 - Kansas City 45 vs. Detroit 10
Watch This Game Live
-
