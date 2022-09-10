Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Detroit

Last Season Records: Detroit 3-13-1; Philadelphia 9-8

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 11 at Ford Field to kick off their 2022 seasons. Philadelphia is coming off of a 9-8 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-15. On the other hand, coming off of an uninspired 3-13-1 last-season record, Detroit has set their aspirations higher this year.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Eagles were the best in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2021 season with 159.7 on average. Less enviably, Detroit ranked fifth worst with respect to rushing yards allowed per game last season, where the squad gave up 135.1 on average. The good news for Detroit, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

Philadelphia has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Detroit have won three out of their last four games against Philadelphia.