How to watch Lions vs. Packers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Lions vs. Packers football game
Who's Playing
Green Bay @ Detroit
Current Records: Green Bay 12-3; Detroit 3-11-1
What to Know
The Green Bay Packers are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field. Green Bay is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Detroit is stumbling in off of eight consecutive losses.
The Packers were expected to lose against the Minnesota Vikings last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Green Bay walked away with a 23-10 win. They can attribute much of their success to RB Aaron Jones, who rushed for two TDs and 154 yards on 23 carries. Jones put himself on the highlight reel with a 56-yard TD scramble down the left side of the field in the fourth quarter.
Green Bay's defense was a presence as well, holding Minnesota to a paltry 139 yards. The defense made life painful for QB Kirk Cousins and got past Minnesota's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 17 yards. Leading the way was OLB Za'Darius Smith and his 3.5 sacks. Smith now has 13 sacks through Week 16.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Detroit was not quite the Denver Broncos' equal in the second half when they met last week. The Lions took a 27-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of Denver. No one had a big game offensively for the Lions, but WR Kenny Golladay led the way with one touchdown.
The Packers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Those brave souls putting their money on the Lions against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 5-10 record ATS can't hold a candle to Green Bay's 10-5.
Green Bay's victory lifted them to 12-3 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 3-11-1. The Lions have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Packers have clinched a playoff berth as the current second seed in the NFC.
The last time the two teams met in October, the Packers won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Lions 23-22. Will the Packers repeat their success, or do the Lions have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Packers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 44
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Detroit have won five out of their last nine games against Green Bay.
- Oct 14, 2019 - Green Bay 23 vs. Detroit 22
- Dec 30, 2018 - Detroit 31 vs. Green Bay 0
- Oct 07, 2018 - Detroit 31 vs. Green Bay 23
- Dec 31, 2017 - Detroit 35 vs. Green Bay 11
- Nov 06, 2017 - Detroit 30 vs. Green Bay 17
- Jan 01, 2017 - Green Bay 31 vs. Detroit 24
- Sep 25, 2016 - Green Bay 34 vs. Detroit 27
- Dec 03, 2015 - Green Bay 27 vs. Detroit 23
- Nov 15, 2015 - Detroit 18 vs. Green Bay 16
