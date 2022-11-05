Who's Playing
Green Bay @ Detroit
Current Records: Green Bay 3-5; Detroit 1-6
What to Know
The Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers are set to square off in an NFC North matchup at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 6 at Ford Field. The teams split their matchups last year, with Green Bay winning the first 35-17 at home and the Lions taking the second 37-30.
Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Sunday as they fell 31-27 to the Miami Dolphins. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of RB Jamaal Williams, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Green Bay came up short against the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday, falling 27-17. Despite the loss, Green Bay got a solid performance out of RB Aaron Jones, who picked up 143 yards on the ground on 20 carries.
The Lions are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Allowing an average of 32.14 points per game, Detroit hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Packers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Green Bay have won eight out of their last 14 games against Detroit.
- Jan 09, 2022 - Detroit 37 vs. Green Bay 30
- Sep 20, 2021 - Green Bay 35 vs. Detroit 17
- Dec 13, 2020 - Green Bay 31 vs. Detroit 24
- Sep 20, 2020 - Green Bay 42 vs. Detroit 21
- Dec 29, 2019 - Green Bay 23 vs. Detroit 20
- Oct 14, 2019 - Green Bay 23 vs. Detroit 22
- Dec 30, 2018 - Detroit 31 vs. Green Bay 0
- Oct 07, 2018 - Detroit 31 vs. Green Bay 23
- Dec 31, 2017 - Detroit 35 vs. Green Bay 11
- Nov 06, 2017 - Detroit 30 vs. Green Bay 17
- Jan 01, 2017 - Green Bay 31 vs. Detroit 24
- Sep 25, 2016 - Green Bay 34 vs. Detroit 27
- Dec 03, 2015 - Green Bay 27 vs. Detroit 23
- Nov 15, 2015 - Detroit 18 vs. Green Bay 16