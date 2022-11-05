Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Detroit

Current Records: Green Bay 3-5; Detroit 1-6

What to Know

The Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers are set to square off in an NFC North matchup at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 6 at Ford Field. The teams split their matchups last year, with Green Bay winning the first 35-17 at home and the Lions taking the second 37-30.

Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Sunday as they fell 31-27 to the Miami Dolphins. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of RB Jamaal Williams, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Green Bay came up short against the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday, falling 27-17. Despite the loss, Green Bay got a solid performance out of RB Aaron Jones, who picked up 143 yards on the ground on 20 carries.

The Lions are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Allowing an average of 32.14 points per game, Detroit hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Green Bay have won eight out of their last 14 games against Detroit.