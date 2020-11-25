Who's Playing

Houston @ Detroit

Current Records: Houston 3-7; Detroit 4-6

What to Know

The Detroit Lions will take on the Houston Texans at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at home. Houston will be strutting in after a victory while the Lions will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Sunday, Detroit lost to the Carolina Panthers on the road by a decisive 20 to nothing margin. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of QB Matthew Stafford, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 178 yards on 33 attempts.

Meanwhile, Houston picked up a 27-20 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. The team accrued 21 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Houston's QB Deshaun Watson did his thing and passed for two TDs and 344 yards on 37 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 36 yards.

The Lions are now 4-6 while the Texans sit at 3-7. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Detroit is stumbling into the matchup with the most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 17 on the season. Houston has experienced some rushing struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in rushing yards allowed per game, with 159.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.