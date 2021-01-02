Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Detroit

Current Records: Minnesota 6-9; Detroit 5-10

What to Know

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 32.13 points per matchup. The Lions and the Minnesota Vikings will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Detroit has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Minnesota and is hoping to record their first victory since Oct. 1 of 2017.

The afternoon started off rough for Detroit this past Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They took a serious blow against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, falling 47-7. Detroit was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 34 to nothing. RB D'Andre Swift had a pretty forgettable game, fumbling the ball once with only 45 yards rushing.

Meanwhile, Minnesota lost to the New Orleans Saints on the road by a decisive 52-33 margin. The losing side was boosted by QB Kirk Cousins, who passed for three TDs and 291 yards on 41 attempts. Cousins ended up with a passer rating of 149.60.

The Vikings are now 6-9 while the Lions sit at 5-10. Neither squad can make the playoffs, so they're playing for draft order now.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-7 ATS when expected to lose.

Detroit came up short against Minnesota in the teams' previous meeting in November, falling 34-20. Maybe the Lions will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Minnesota have won eight out of their last 11 games against Detroit.