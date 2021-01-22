Championship Sunday is upon us. Super Bowl LV is just around the corner, and this weekend, we'll find out exactly which teams will be going head to head in Tampa for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy. We've got the Buffalo Bills in one corner, and the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in another over in the AFC. In the NFC, meanwhile, it's Aaron Rodgers against Tom Brady as the Green Bay Packers prepare to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Four teams. Two games. Both of them must-watch material.

How, exactly, can you watch both conference championships on Sunday? Don't fret. We've got all the information you need right here:

How to watch AFC Championship

Date: Sunday, Jan. 24 | Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

How to get CBS All Access: It's super easy to sign up. All you have to do is go to the CBS All Access landing page and then select the plan you want to purchase. If you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, just click here.

Connected devices: You can catch CBS All Access on any of these devices: Amazon Fire TV or Kindle, Android TV, Android phones and tablets, Apple TV, iPhones and iPads, Portal TV, LG TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, Xfinity Flex, Xbox, PlayStation 4, and any PC and Mac web browsers. Find a full list of devices here.

How to watch NFC Championship

Date: Sunday, Jan. 24 | Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Connected devices: You can catch fuboTV on any of these devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and any PC and Mac web browsers. Find a full list of devices here.