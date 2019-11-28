How to watch, live stream, prediction for Bills at Cowboys Thanksgiving showdown on CBS, CBS All Access

Thanksgiving football is right around the corner, and the second of the three games scheduled for Turkey Day just might be the best: The Dallas Cowboys will be playing host to the Buffalo Bills, with both sides trending in opposite directions. The 'Boys are still in first place atop the NFC East but are fresh off a dispiriting loss to the New England Patriots, while the Bills are busy chasing the Pats in the AFC East after routing the rival Miami Dolphins in Week 12.

Before we reveal why Buffalo is positioned to spoil the Cowboys' holiday, let's get you some details on how and when to tune in to their Thanksgiving Night showdown:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 28 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Bills (8-3) might be one of the quietest "dominant" teams in the league. That's partially because they've often looked just OK for the last month, falling big to the Eagles at home, letting the then-hapless Browns get their first win and boosting their stats against the Dolphins, of all teams. It's partially because their quarterback, Josh Allen, is the definition of a boom-or-bust player. But they're still 8-3, and they still boast one of the NFL's best defenses. A week removed from a rout of another good "D" in the Broncos, Buffalo is no offensive juggernaut, but its stellar pass coverage is no laughing matter. Allen remains a mercurial leader for a unit that could use another play-maker, but as long as he's got Sean McDermott's defense on his side, his team has a chance.

The Cowboys (6-5), meanwhile, should be one of the most dominant teams in the league but are far from it. Their offense is easily one of the most productive in all of football, with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper leading an attack that averages more than 430 yards per game, including more than 300 through the air per week. Their defense is also nearly a top-five unit, allowing the sixth-fewest points in the league. And yet, time and again, they've failed to show up on the big stage, with coach Jason Garrett's seemingly timid approach carrying over into an 0-4 record against teams with a winning record. Dallas has all the talent and production to be a serious contender, but it's lacked that "it" factor when it matters most.

Prediction

Teams favored in Thanksgiving games since 2016 have a nearly flawless record both straight-up and against the spread, and the Cowboys have a 7-point edge going into Week 13. Dallas is also just a better balanced, not to mention explosive, team. But the Bills are exactly the kind of team that can spell the 'Boys trouble: They play the pass extremely well, they can thrive in low-scoring games and, most importantly, they've got a winning record. Dallas should be in it until the end, but this smells like a Turkey Day upset.

Pick: Bills 24, Cowboys 21

