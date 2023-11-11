Who's Playing

Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Chargers

Current Records: Detroit 6-2, Los Angeles 4-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: CBS

What to Know

The Chargers will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Detroit Lions at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, everything went the Chargers' way against the Jets as the Chargers made off with a 27-6 victory. The oddsmakers were on Los Angeles' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Among those leading the charge was Austin Ekeler, who rushed for 47 yards and two touchdowns. Derius Davis also deserves a mention for his punt return touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Lions beat the Raiders 26-14 last Monday. The win was just what Detroit needed coming off of a 38-6 loss in their prior match.

The Lions can attribute much of their success to Jahmyr Gibbs, who rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown.

The team's defense also helped out by holding the Raiders to a paltry 157 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Lions' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out six times before it was all said and done. The heavy lifting was done by Alex Anzalone and Alim McNeill who racked up four sacks between them.

The win got Los Angeles back to even at 4-4. As for Detroit, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season.

Odds

Detroit is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles and Detroit both have 1 win in their last 2 games.