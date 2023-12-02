Who's Playing

Cleveland Browns @ Los Angeles Rams

Current Records: Cleveland 7-4, Los Angeles 5-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Browns are expected to lose this one by 3.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Cleveland unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They lost to the Broncos on the road by a decisive 29-12 margin.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles has more to be thankful for after their contest against Arizona on Sunday. Everything went the Rams' way against the Cardinals as the Rams made off with a 37-14 victory. The oddsmakers were on Los Angeles' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Kyren Williams was his usual excellent self, rushing for 143 yards while picking up 8.9 yards per carry, and also picking up 61 receiving yards. Williams was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 56 yards. Matthew Stafford was another key contributor, throwing for 229 yards and four touchdowns while completing 75.8% of his passes.

The Rams' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. Kobie Turner was especially locked on to the Cardinals' QB and sacked him twice.

Their wins bumped Cleveland to 7-4 and Denver to 6-5.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 39.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won both of the games they've played against Cleveland in the last 8 years.