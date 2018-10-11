How to watch Miami vs. Chicago: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Dolphins vs. Bears football game
Who's Playing
Miami Dolphins (home) vs. Chicago Bears (away)
Current records: Miami 3-2; Chicago 3-1
What to Know
Chicago has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Sunday they take on Miami at 1:00 p.m. Chicago don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
Chicago might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They steamrollered Tampa Bay 48-10. The oddsmakers were on Chicago's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Last Sunday, Miami came up short against Cincinnati, falling 27-17. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Miami.
Chicago's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 3-2. In their victory, Chicago relied heavily on Mitchell Trubisky, who passed for 354 yards and 6 touchdowns. Miami will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bears are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.
This season, Miami are 3-2-0 against the spread. As for Chicago, they are 3-1-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
