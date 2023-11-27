Who's Playing
Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings
Current Records: Chicago 3-8, Minnesota 6-5
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ABC
What to Know
The Minnesota Vikings will be playing in front of their home fans against the Chicago Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
It looks like Minnesota got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They and the Broncos were almost perfectly matched up on Sunday, but the Vikings suffered an agonizing 21-20 defeat. Minnesota's defeat signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.
Nobody from Minnesota had a standout game, but they got scores from Joshua Dobbs and Josh Oliver.
Meanwhile, it looks like Chicago got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to the Lions 31-26. Chicago was up 26-14 in the fourth but couldn't hold on to the lead.
The Bears' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Justin Fields, who rushed for 104 yards, and DJ Moore who picked up 96 receiving yards and a touchdown.
The Bears didn't go easy on the quarterback and picked off three passes before the game was over. Those interceptions were spread across the Bears' defensive unit.
Minnesota's loss dropped their record down to 6-5. As for Chicago, they bumped their record down to 3-8 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.
While the two teams both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. As for their next game, the Vikings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.
Odds
Minnesota is a 3.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 43 points.
Series History
Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.
- Oct 15, 2023 - Minnesota 19 vs. Chicago 13
- Jan 08, 2023 - Minnesota 29 vs. Chicago 13
- Oct 09, 2022 - Minnesota 29 vs. Chicago 22
- Jan 09, 2022 - Minnesota 31 vs. Chicago 17
- Dec 20, 2021 - Minnesota 17 vs. Chicago 9
- Dec 20, 2020 - Chicago 33 vs. Minnesota 27
- Nov 16, 2020 - Minnesota 19 vs. Chicago 13
- Dec 29, 2019 - Chicago 21 vs. Minnesota 19
- Sep 29, 2019 - Chicago 16 vs. Minnesota 6
- Dec 30, 2018 - Chicago 24 vs. Minnesota 10