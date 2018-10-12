How to watch Minnesota vs. Arizona: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Vikings vs. Cardinals football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota Vikings (home) vs. Arizona Cardinals (away)
Current records: Minnesota 2-2-1; Arizona 1-4
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Arizona will have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. They take on Minnesota at 1:00 p.m. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are not about to give an easy one away.
Arizona has had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were able to grind out a solid victory over San Francisco last Sunday, winning 28-18. Arizona's success was spearheaded by the efforts of David Johnson, who rushed for 55 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Christian Kirk, who caught passes for 85 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, Minnesota came out on top in a nail-biter against Philadelphia, sneaking past 23-21. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the win.
Their wins bumped Minnesota to 2-2-1 and Arizona to 1-4. Arizona caused 5 turnovers against San Francisco, so Minnesota will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Vikings are a big 10 point favorite against the Cardinals.
This season, Minnesota are 2-2-1 against the spread. As for Arizona, they are 2-2-1 against the spread
Series History
Minnesota and Arizona both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.
- 2016 - Minnesota Vikings 30 vs. Arizona Cardinals 24
- 2015 - Arizona Cardinals 23 vs. Minnesota Vikings 20
