How to watch Minnesota vs. Chicago: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Minnesota Vikings (home) vs. Chicago Bears (away)

Current records: Minnesota 8-6-1; Chicago 10-4

What to Know

Minnesota will finish 2018 at home by hosting Chicago on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium at 4:25 p.m. Minnesota is guaranteed a spot in the playoffs so long as they do not lose.

Minnesota won their last game against Detroit, and it was the same story this time around. The stars were brightly shining for Minnesota in a 27-9 win over Detroit last week. Minnesota's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kyle Rudolph, who caught 9 passes for 122 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Kirk Cousins, who passed for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Chicago received the perfect holiday gift last Sunday. They managed a 14-9 victory over San Francisco.

Minnesota are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The last time the two teams met, Minnesota were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 20-25 to Chicago. A big part of Minnesota's success was Latavius Murray, so Chicago will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $287.70

Prediction

The Vikings are a solid 6 point favorite against the Bears.

This season, Minnesota are 7-6-2 against the spread. As for Chicago, they are 11-4-0 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 40.5

Series History

Minnesota have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Chicago.

2018 - Chicago Bears 25 vs. Minnesota Vikings 20

2017 - Minnesota Vikings 23 vs. Chicago Bears 10

2017 - Chicago Bears 17 vs. Minnesota Vikings 20

2016 - Minnesota Vikings 38 vs. Chicago Bears 10

2016 - Chicago Bears 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings 10

2015 - Minnesota Vikings 38 vs. Chicago Bears 17

2015 - Chicago Bears 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings 23

Top Projected Fantasy Players

Dalvin Cook: 9.81 points

Adam Thielen: 9.2 points

Tarik Cohen: 7.41 points

Weather

The current forecast: partly sunny, with a temperature of 29 degrees.