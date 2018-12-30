How to watch Minnesota vs. Chicago: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Vikings vs. Bears football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota Vikings (home) vs. Chicago Bears (away)
Current records: Minnesota 8-6-1; Chicago 10-4
What to Know
Minnesota will finish 2018 at home by hosting Chicago on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium at 4:25 p.m. Minnesota is guaranteed a spot in the playoffs so long as they do not lose.
Minnesota won their last game against Detroit, and it was the same story this time around. The stars were brightly shining for Minnesota in a 27-9 win over Detroit last week. Minnesota's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kyle Rudolph, who caught 9 passes for 122 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Kirk Cousins, who passed for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Chicago received the perfect holiday gift last Sunday. They managed a 14-9 victory over San Francisco.
Minnesota are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The last time the two teams met, Minnesota were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 20-25 to Chicago. A big part of Minnesota's success was Latavius Murray, so Chicago will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $287.70
Prediction
The Vikings are a solid 6 point favorite against the Bears.
This season, Minnesota are 7-6-2 against the spread. As for Chicago, they are 11-4-0 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 40.5
Series History
Minnesota have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Chicago.
- 2018 - Chicago Bears 25 vs. Minnesota Vikings 20
- 2017 - Minnesota Vikings 23 vs. Chicago Bears 10
- 2017 - Chicago Bears 17 vs. Minnesota Vikings 20
- 2016 - Minnesota Vikings 38 vs. Chicago Bears 10
- 2016 - Chicago Bears 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings 10
- 2015 - Minnesota Vikings 38 vs. Chicago Bears 17
- 2015 - Chicago Bears 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings 23
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Dalvin Cook: 9.81 points
- Adam Thielen: 9.2 points
- Tarik Cohen: 7.41 points
Weather
The current forecast: partly sunny, with a temperature of 29 degrees.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Updates: Tom Brady on fire early
All of the best highlights from Week 17 are right here
-
NFL DFS: Best DraftKings lineup for SNF
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Playoff Picture: Eagles win, still alive
Everything you need to know about the NFL playoff hunt with the Week 17 results rolling in
-
Bucs expected to bring Jameis back
Winston was suspended for the first three games of this season and lost his job to Ryan Fitzpatrick...
-
Bears vs Vikings odds, picks, prediction
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Kirk Cousins and the Vikings
-
Eagles vs Redskins odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Redskins vs. Eagles game 10,000 ti...