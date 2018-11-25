How to watch Minnesota vs. Green Bay: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Minnesota Vikings (home) vs. Green Bay Packers (away)

Current records: Minnesota 5-4-1; Green Bay 4-5-1

What to Know

On Sunday Green Bay will take on Minnesota at 8:20 p.m. The odds don't look promising for Green Bay, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

It was a hard-fought game, but Green Bay had to settle for a 24-27 loss against Seattle last week. Aaron Jones and Aaron Rodgers were two go-getters for Green Bay despite the loss. The former picked up 40 yards on the ground on 11 carries and caught 5 passes for 63 yards, while the latter passed for 332 yards and 2 touchdowns. Rodgers has been a consistent playmaker for Green Bay as this was the third good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, Minnesota were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 20-25 to Chicago.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday at 8:20 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $235.62

Prediction

The Vikings are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Packers.

This season, Minnesota are 4-4-2 against the spread. As for Green Bay, they are 4-5-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 4.5 point favorite.

Series History

Minnesota have won all of the games they've played against Green Bay in the last 4 years.