How to watch Minnesota vs. Green Bay: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Minnesota Vikings (home) vs. Green Bay Packers (away)
Current records: Minnesota 5-4-1; Green Bay 4-5-1
What to Know
On Sunday Green Bay will take on Minnesota at 8:20 p.m. The odds don't look promising for Green Bay, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
It was a hard-fought game, but Green Bay had to settle for a 24-27 loss against Seattle last week. Aaron Jones and Aaron Rodgers were two go-getters for Green Bay despite the loss. The former picked up 40 yards on the ground on 11 carries and caught 5 passes for 63 yards, while the latter passed for 332 yards and 2 touchdowns. Rodgers has been a consistent playmaker for Green Bay as this was the third good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, Minnesota were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 20-25 to Chicago.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $235.62
Prediction
The Vikings are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Packers.
This season, Minnesota are 4-4-2 against the spread. As for Green Bay, they are 4-5-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 4.5 point favorite.
Series History
Minnesota have won all of the games they've played against Green Bay in the last 4 years.
- 2018 - Green Bay Packers 29 vs. Minnesota Vikings 29
- 2017 - Green Bay Packers 0 vs. Minnesota Vikings 16
- 2017 - Minnesota Vikings 23 vs. Green Bay Packers 10
- 2016 - Green Bay Packers 38 vs. Minnesota Vikings 25
- 2016 - Minnesota Vikings 17 vs. Green Bay Packers 14
- 2015 - Green Bay Packers 13 vs. Minnesota Vikings 20
- 2015 - Minnesota Vikings 13 vs. Green Bay Packers 30
Watch This Game Live
