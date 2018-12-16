How to watch Minnesota vs. Miami: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Minnesota Vikings (home) vs. Miami Dolphins (away)

Current records: Minnesota 6-6-2; Miami 7-6-1

What to Know

Miami will square off against Minnesota at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Miami lost to New England the last time the two teams met, but they didn't allow New England the same satisfaction this time around. Miami dodged a bullet last week, finishing off New England 34-33. No one put up better numbers for Miami than Ryan Tannehill, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 265 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against Seattle, falling 7-21.

Miami are expected to lose by 7.5. They are currently three for three ATS in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Miami's win lifted them to 7-6-1 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 6-6-2. We'll see if Miami can repeat their recent success or if Minnesota bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $126.50

Prediction

The Vikings are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.

This season, Minnesota are 5-6-2 against the spread. As for Miami, they are 8-5-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 7 point favorite.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.