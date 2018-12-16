How to watch Minnesota vs. Miami: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Vikings vs. Dolphins football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota Vikings (home) vs. Miami Dolphins (away)
Current records: Minnesota 6-6-2; Miami 7-6-1
What to Know
Miami will square off against Minnesota at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Miami lost to New England the last time the two teams met, but they didn't allow New England the same satisfaction this time around. Miami dodged a bullet last week, finishing off New England 34-33. No one put up better numbers for Miami than Ryan Tannehill, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 265 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against Seattle, falling 7-21.
Miami are expected to lose by 7.5. They are currently three for three ATS in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Miami's win lifted them to 7-6-1 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 6-6-2. We'll see if Miami can repeat their recent success or if Minnesota bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $126.50
Prediction
The Vikings are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.
This season, Minnesota are 5-6-2 against the spread. As for Miami, they are 8-5-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 7 point favorite.
Over/Under: 45
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Watch This Game Live
