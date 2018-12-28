How to watch N.Y. Giants vs. Dallas: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New York Giants (home) vs. Dallas Cowboys (away)

Current records: N.Y. Giants 5-10; Dallas 9-6

What to Know

Dallas will square off against the Giants at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Dallas have a defense that allows only 19.27 points per game, so the Giants' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Dallas received the perfect holiday gift last week. They walked away with a 27-20 victory over Tampa Bay. The success represented a nice turnaround for Dallas, who in their last game suffered a tough 0-23 defeat.

Meanwhile, the Giants' holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. They had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 27-28 to Indianapolis. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Giants.

Dallas are expected to lose by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Dallas' win lifted them to 9-6 while the Giants' defeat dropped them down to 5-10. We'll see if Dallas' success rolls on or if the Giants are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Giants are a solid 6 point favorite against the Cowboys.

This season, N.Y. Giants are 8-6-1 against the spread. As for Dallas, they are 8-5-2 against the spread

Over/Under: 41.5

Series History

Dallas have won 4 out of their last 7 games against N.Y. Giants.