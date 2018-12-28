How to watch N.Y. Giants vs. Dallas: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Giants vs. Cowboys football game
Who's Playing
New York Giants (home) vs. Dallas Cowboys (away)
Current records: N.Y. Giants 5-10; Dallas 9-6
What to Know
Dallas will square off against the Giants at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Dallas have a defense that allows only 19.27 points per game, so the Giants' offense will have their work cut out for them.
Dallas received the perfect holiday gift last week. They walked away with a 27-20 victory over Tampa Bay. The success represented a nice turnaround for Dallas, who in their last game suffered a tough 0-23 defeat.
Meanwhile, the Giants' holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. They had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 27-28 to Indianapolis. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Giants.
Dallas are expected to lose by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 ATS when expected to lose.
Dallas' win lifted them to 9-6 while the Giants' defeat dropped them down to 5-10. We'll see if Dallas' success rolls on or if the Giants are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Giants are a solid 6 point favorite against the Cowboys.
This season, N.Y. Giants are 8-6-1 against the spread. As for Dallas, they are 8-5-2 against the spread
Over/Under: 41.5
Series History
Dallas have won 4 out of their last 7 games against N.Y. Giants.
- 2018 - Dallas Cowboys 20 vs. New York Giants 13
- 2017 - New York Giants 10 vs. Dallas Cowboys 30
- 2017 - Dallas Cowboys 19 vs. New York Giants 3
- 2016 - New York Giants 10 vs. Dallas Cowboys 7
- 2016 - Dallas Cowboys 19 vs. New York Giants 20
- 2015 - New York Giants 27 vs. Dallas Cowboys 20
- 2015 - Dallas Cowboys 27 vs. New York Giants 26
