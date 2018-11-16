How to watch N.Y. Giants vs. Tampa Bay: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Giants vs. Buccaneers football game
Who's Playing
New York Giants (home) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away)
Current records: N.Y. Giants 2-7; Tampa Bay 3-6
What to Know
The Giants will be playing at home against Tampa Bay at at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Giants are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
The Giants have had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. A win is a win is a win, as they say, even a pretty close 27-23 win over San Francisco. No one put up better numbers for the Giants than Eli Manning, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 188 yards and 3 touchdowns. Eli Manning has been on an absolute tear in each of their last three games.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay have been struggling to pick up a victory, with their match against Washington last week making it three winless games in a row. Tampa Bay fell to Washington 3-16. Despite 215 more yards than Washington, Tampa Bay could not convert that extra yardage to scores.
The Giants's victory lifted them to 2-7 while Tampa Bay's defeat dropped them down to 3-6. Giving up four turnovers, Tampa Bay had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Giants exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Giants are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Buccaneers.
This season, N.Y. Giants are 4-5-0 against the spread. As for Tampa Bay, they are 3-6-0 against the spread
Series History
N.Y. Giants and Tampa Bay both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.
- 2017 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25 vs. New York Giants 23
- 2015 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 18 vs. New York Giants 32
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Packers fear broken thumb for Graham
Graham left Thursday night's loss to the Seahawks with the apparent injury
-
Pick Six Podcast: Week 11 NFL picks
R.J. White and Pete Prisco join Will Brinson to break down every single game on tap for Week...
-
Bears vs. Vikings statistics to know
Everything you need to know as the NFC North rivals square off
-
Week 11 tips: Odd Chiefs-Rams line move
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 11 lines
-
NFL DFS: Best Week 11 DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Brinson's Best Bets: Falcons roll Dallas
Plus more of Will Brinson’s Week 11 best bets