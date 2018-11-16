How to watch N.Y. Giants vs. Tampa Bay: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

New York Giants (home) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away)

Current records: N.Y. Giants 2-7; Tampa Bay 3-6

What to Know

The Giants will be playing at home against Tampa Bay at at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Giants are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The Giants have had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. A win is a win is a win, as they say, even a pretty close 27-23 win over San Francisco. No one put up better numbers for the Giants than Eli Manning, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 188 yards and 3 touchdowns. Eli Manning has been on an absolute tear in each of their last three games.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay have been struggling to pick up a victory, with their match against Washington last week making it three winless games in a row. Tampa Bay fell to Washington 3-16. Despite 215 more yards than Washington, Tampa Bay could not convert that extra yardage to scores.

The Giants's victory lifted them to 2-7 while Tampa Bay's defeat dropped them down to 3-6. Giving up four turnovers, Tampa Bay had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Giants exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 PM ET

Sunday at 1 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Giants are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Buccaneers.

This season, N.Y. Giants are 4-5-0 against the spread. As for Tampa Bay, they are 3-6-0 against the spread

Series History

N.Y. Giants and Tampa Bay both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.