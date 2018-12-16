How to watch N.Y. Giants vs. Tennessee: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

New York Giants (home) vs. Tennessee Titans (away)

Current records: N.Y. Giants 5-8-1; Tennessee 7-6-1

What to Know

Tennessee will challenge the Giants on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The teams both are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

Tennessee won the last time they faced Jacksonville, and things went their way last Thursday, too. Tennessee blew past Jacksonville 30-9. Derrick Henry was the offensive standout of the match for Tennessee, as he rushed for 238 yards and 4 touchdowns on 17 carries.

Meanwhile, the Giants fell to Washington 13-20 when the two teams last met; this time around, they exacted some revenge. The Giants put the hurt on Washington with a sharp 40-16 win. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (34) and coasted on those for the victory.

The game is expected to be a close one, with Tennessee going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Tennessee to 7-6-1 and the Giants to 5-8-1. The two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (Tennessee picked up 426 yards, the Giants 425).

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.30

Prediction

The Titans are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Giants.

This season, N.Y. Giants are 7-5-1 against the spread. As for Tennessee, they are 7-6-0 against the spread

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Giants as a 2.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 43

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.