How to watch N.Y. Jets vs. Buffalo: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Jets vs. Bills football game
Who's Playing
New York Jets (home) vs. Buffalo Bills (away)
Current records: N.Y. Jets 3-6; Buffalo 2-7
What to Know
After two weeks on the road, the Jets is heading back home. They will square off against Buffalo at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Jets have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Buffalo are surely hoping to exploit.
Things haven't been easy for the Jets, and their matchup last Sunday only extended their streak of losses to three. They came up short against Miami, falling 6-13.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Buffalo, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 9-41 walloping at Chicago's hands. Buffalo were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 0-28.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away a winner.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Jets are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Bills.
This season, N.Y. Jets are 3-6-0 against the spread. As for Buffalo, they are 3-6-0 against the spread
Series History
N.Y. Jets and Buffalo both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.
- 2017 - New York Jets 34 vs. Buffalo Bills 21
- 2017 - Buffalo Bills 21 vs. New York Jets 12
- 2016 - New York Jets 30 vs. Buffalo Bills 10
- 2016 - Buffalo Bills 31 vs. New York Jets 37
- 2015 - Buffalo Bills 22 vs. New York Jets 17
- 2015 - New York Jets 17 vs. Buffalo Bills 22
