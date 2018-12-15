How to watch N.Y. Jets vs. Houston: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Jets vs. Texans football game
Who's Playing
New York Jets (home) vs. Houston Texans (away)
Current records: N.Y. Jets 4-9; Houston 9-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Jets is heading back home. On Saturday they will take on Houston at 4:30 p.m. The Jets will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.
The Jets are expected to lose by 6.5. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.
The Jets fell to Buffalo 10-41 when the two teams last met; this time around, they exacted some revenge. A win is a win is a win, as they say, even a pretty close 27-23 victory over Buffalo. The victory was some much needed relief for the Jets as it spelled the end of their six-game losing streak.
The last time they met, Houston were the 37-34 winner over Indianapolis. This time around? They had no such luck. It was close but no cigar for Houston as they fell 21-24 to Indianapolis last week. Houston's defeat signaled the end of their nine-game winning streak.
The Jets's win lifted them to 4-9 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 9-4. We'll see if the Jets can repeat their recent success or if Houston bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.94
Prediction
The Texans are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Jets.
This season, N.Y. Jets are 5-8-0 against the spread. As for Houston, they are 6-6-1 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Houston Texans 24 vs. New York Jets 17
