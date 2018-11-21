How to watch N.Y. Jets vs. New England: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Jets vs. Patriots football game
Who's Playing
New York Jets (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)
Current records: N.Y. Jets 3-7; New England 7-3
What to Know
The Jets have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against New England at 1:00 p.m. ET. on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Jets now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Jets have been struggling to pick up a victory, with their matchup against Buffalo two weeks ago making it four winless games in a row. The Jets found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 10-41 punch to the gut against Buffalo. The Jets didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, New England came into their game this week averaging 30 points per game, but New England fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They suffered a grim 10-34 defeat to Tennessee. New England's loss signaled the end of their six-game winning streak.
Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Patriots are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Jets.
This season, N.Y. Jets are 3-7-0 against the spread. As for New England, they are 5-3-2 against the spread
Series History
New England have won 5 out of their last 6 games against N.Y. Jets.
- 2017 - New England Patriots 26 vs. New York Jets 6
- 2017 - New York Jets 17 vs. New England Patriots 24
- 2016 - New England Patriots 41 vs. New York Jets 3
- 2016 - New York Jets 17 vs. New England Patriots 22
- 2015 - New York Jets 26 vs. New England Patriots 20
- 2015 - New England Patriots 30 vs. New York Jets 23
