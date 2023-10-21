Who's Playing

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

Current Records: Buffalo 4-2, New England 1-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bills have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will face off against the New England Patriots at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots took a loss in their last game and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bills, who come in off a win.

Buffalo gave up the first points last Sunday, but they didn't let that get them down. They snuck past the Giants with a 14-9 win.

Josh Allen was his usual excellent self, throwing for 169 yards and two touchdowns. The Bills also got help from Stefon Diggs who showed off his sure hands for 100 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, New England's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell to the Raiders 21-17.

Buffalo is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season. New England has not been sharp this season, as they've lost five of their first six contests, which leaves them at a 1-5 record this season.

While only the Patriots took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, the Bills are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday' match: The Bills command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 3.5 touchdowns per game. It's a different story for the Patriots, though, as they've been averaging only 1.3 per game. Will the Bills continue their march to the end zone, or will the Patriots flip the script?

Odds

Buffalo is a big 8.5-point favorite against New England, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 41 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New England.