Who's Playing

Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots

Current Records: Indianapolis 4-5, New England 2-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET Where: Deutsche Bank Park -- Frankfurt am Main

Deutsche Bank Park -- Frankfurt am Main TV: NFL Network

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts will head out on the road to face off against the New England Patriots at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Deutsche Bank Park. Despite being away, the Colts are looking at a 1.5-point advantage in the spread.

Indianapolis had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They took down the Panthers 27-13 on Sunday.

The Colts didn't go easy on the quarterback and picked off three passes before the game was over. The picks came courtesy of Kenny Moore II and Segun Olubi.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored New England last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Commanders by a score of 20-17. New England has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Rhamondre Stevenson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries. Stevenson was no stranger to the big play, taking off on a dash that went for 64 yards.

Indianapolis' victory bumped their record up to 4-5. As for New England, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-7 record this season.

The Patriots are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: the Patriots is playing at home, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Indianapolis might still be hurting after the devastating 26-3 defeat they got from New England in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Can the Colts avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indianapolis is a slight 1.5-point favorite against New England, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

Series History

New England has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Indianapolis.