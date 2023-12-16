Who's Playing

Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots

Current Records: Kansas City 8-5, New England 3-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV (Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Patriots will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The Chiefs took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Patriots, who come in off a win.

New England had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They skirted past the Steelers 21-18. New England's offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway.

The Patriots' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Bailey Zappe, who threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Zappe passed for three or more passing touchdowns. Ezekiel Elliott was another key contributor, gaining 140 total yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Kansas City last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Bills by a score of 20-17. Kansas City has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, the Chiefs got a solid performance out of Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 271 yards and a touchdown.

New England's win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-10. As for Kansas City, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-5 record this season.

Odds

Kansas City is a big 9.5-point favorite against New England, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 37.5 points.

Series History

New England and Kansas City both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.