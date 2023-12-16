Who's Playing
Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots
Current Records: Kansas City 8-5, New England 3-10
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: FOX
What to Know
The Patriots will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The Chiefs took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Patriots, who come in off a win.
New England had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They skirted past the Steelers 21-18. New England's offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway.
The Patriots' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Bailey Zappe, who threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Zappe passed for three or more passing touchdowns. Ezekiel Elliott was another key contributor, gaining 140 total yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Kansas City last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Bills by a score of 20-17. Kansas City has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Despite the defeat, the Chiefs got a solid performance out of Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 271 yards and a touchdown.
New England's win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-10. As for Kansas City, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-5 record this season.
Odds
Kansas City is a big 9.5-point favorite against New England, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 37.5 points.
Series History
New England and Kansas City both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.
- Oct 05, 2020 - Kansas City 26 vs. New England 10
- Dec 08, 2019 - Kansas City 23 vs. New England 16
- Jan 20, 2019 - New England 37 vs. Kansas City 31
- Oct 14, 2018 - New England 43 vs. Kansas City 40
- Sep 07, 2017 - Kansas City 42 vs. New England 27
- Jan 16, 2016 - New England 27 vs. Kansas City 20