How to watch New England vs. Kansas City: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New England Patriots (home) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (away)

Current records: New England 3-2; Kansas City 5-0

What to Know

Kansas City will challenge New England on the road at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. With a combined 877 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced match.

Kansas City might be getting used to good results now that the team has five wins in a row. They enjoyed a cozy 30-14 win over Jacksonville. Among those leading the charge for Kansas City was Patrick Mahomes, who accumulated 313 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD. Mahomes has been a consistent playmaker for Kansas City as this was the 5th good game in a row from him.

As for New England, they won against Miami two weeks ago with 38 points, and they decided to stick to that point total again last Thursday. New England was able to grind out a solid victory over Indianapolis, winning 38-24. The success made it back-to-back wins for New England.

Their wins bumped New England to 3-2 and Kansas City to 5-0. Kansas City caused 5 turnovers against Jacksonville, so New England will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Patriots are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Chiefs.

This season, New England is 2-2-1 against the spread. As for Kansas City, they are 5-0-0 against the spread

Series History

New England and Kansas City both have a win in their last 2 games.