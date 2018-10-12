How to watch New England vs. Kansas City: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Patriots vs. Chiefs football game
Who's Playing
New England Patriots (home) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (away)
Current records: New England 3-2; Kansas City 5-0
What to Know
Kansas City will challenge New England on the road at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. With a combined 877 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced match.
Kansas City might be getting used to good results now that the team has five wins in a row. They enjoyed a cozy 30-14 win over Jacksonville. Among those leading the charge for Kansas City was Patrick Mahomes, who accumulated 313 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD. Mahomes has been a consistent playmaker for Kansas City as this was the 5th good game in a row from him.
As for New England, they won against Miami two weeks ago with 38 points, and they decided to stick to that point total again last Thursday. New England was able to grind out a solid victory over Indianapolis, winning 38-24. The success made it back-to-back wins for New England.
Their wins bumped New England to 3-2 and Kansas City to 5-0. Kansas City caused 5 turnovers against Jacksonville, so New England will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Patriots are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Chiefs.
This season, New England is 2-2-1 against the spread. As for Kansas City, they are 5-0-0 against the spread
Series History
New England and Kansas City both have a win in their last 2 games.
- 2017 - New England Patriots 27 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 42
- 2015 - New England Patriots 27 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Patriots-Chiefs statistics to know
Everything you need to know about the showdown of AFC contenders
-
Brinson's Week 6 Best Bets: Steelers win
Plus more of Will Brinson's best bets for Week 6 of the 2018 NFL season
-
Eli Manning's struggles continue
Manning has struggled all season, and the Giants are going nowhere with him under center
-
Mock: Giants replace Eli with sleeper QB
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones is making a name for himself early in 2018 and has first-round...
-
Best Bets: Rams, Bears stumble
Prisco looks to get back on track with five winners in Week 6 after a rough two-week stret...
-
Shurmur isn't worried about Eli Manning
Manning struggled badly against the Eagles, as he has for much of this season