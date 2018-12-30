How to watch New England vs. N.Y. Jets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Patriots vs. Jets football game
Who's Playing
New England Patriots (home) vs. New York Jets (away)
Current records: New England 10-5-1; N.Y. Jets 4-11-1
What to Know
The Jets will challenge New England on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Jets will be looking to avenge the 13-27 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
The Jets fought the good fight in their overtime game last Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. The Jets didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 38-44 to Green Bay. Sam Darnold put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 341 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, New England received the perfect holiday gift last week. They walked away with a 24-12 win over Buffalo. That's another feather in the cap for New England, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
The Jets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 3-7-1 ATS when expected to lose.
New England's victory lifted them to 10-5-1 while the Jets' loss dropped them down to 4-11-1. Last Sunday New England relied heavily on Sony Michel, who rushed for 116 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries. It will be up to the Jets' defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $171.14
Prediction
The Patriots are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Jets.
This season, New England are 7-6-2 against the spread. As for N.Y. Jets, they are 5-9-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 13 point favorite.
Over/Under: 46.5
Series History
New England have won 6 out of their last 7 games against N.Y. Jets.
- 2018 - New York Jets 13 vs. New England Patriots 27
- 2017 - New England Patriots 26 vs. New York Jets 6
- 2017 - New York Jets 17 vs. New England Patriots 24
- 2016 - New England Patriots 41 vs. New York Jets 3
- 2016 - New York Jets 17 vs. New England Patriots 22
- 2015 - New York Jets 26 vs. New England Patriots 20
- 2015 - New England Patriots 30 vs. New York Jets 23
