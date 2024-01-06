Who's Playing

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints

Current Records: Atlanta 7-9, New Orleans 8-8

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons will head out on the road to face off against the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. The Falcons might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up four turnovers on Sunday.

Atlanta gave up the first points and the most points. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 37-17 to the Bears.

Nobody from Atlanta had a standout game, but they got scores from Tyler Allgeier and Taylor Heinicke.

Meanwhile, the Saints earned a 23-13 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday. New Orleans pushed the score to 20-0 by the end of the third, a deficit Tampa Bay cut but never quite recovered from.

Juwan Johnson and Derek Carr were among the main playmakers for the Saints as the former picked up 90 receiving yards and a touchdown and the latter threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75% of his passes.

The Saints have used their receiving core heavily this season, as 63.8% of their passes have been to wide receivers this season. The team tried something a little different on Sunday though, as only 38.7% of the QB's passes went to receivers. Given they posted a dismal 4.4 yards per play the Saints probably won't be trying that again any time soon.

Atlanta has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-9 record this season. As for New Orleans, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-8.

The Falcons are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 5-11, while the Saints is 5-10-1.

New Orleans is a 3-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 42.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.