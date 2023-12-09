Who's Playing
Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints
Current Records: Carolina 1-11, New Orleans 5-7
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
What to Know
The Carolina Panthers are on the road again on Sunday and play against the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET on December 10th at Caesars Superdome. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
Last Sunday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Panthers had to settle for a 21-18 loss against the Buccaneers.
The losing side was boosted by Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
Even though they lost, the Panthers were rock solid where kicking is concerned and finished the game having kicked 100% of their field goals. This was only their eighth loss (out of nine games) when the kicker is dialed in.
Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell to the Lions 33-28.
Despite the loss, the Saints got a solid performance out of Alvin Kamara, who gained 109 total yards and two touchdowns.
Carolina has yet to win a contest on the road this season, leaving them with a 1-11 record. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 5-7.
Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Saints are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be the Panthers' 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-8-1 against the spread).
Odds
New Orleans is a 5-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 37.5 points.
Series History
New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Carolina.
- Sep 18, 2023 - New Orleans 20 vs. Carolina 17
- Jan 08, 2023 - Carolina 10 vs. New Orleans 7
- Sep 25, 2022 - Carolina 22 vs. New Orleans 14
- Jan 02, 2022 - New Orleans 18 vs. Carolina 10
- Sep 19, 2021 - Carolina 26 vs. New Orleans 7
- Jan 03, 2021 - New Orleans 33 vs. Carolina 7
- Oct 25, 2020 - New Orleans 27 vs. Carolina 24
- Dec 29, 2019 - New Orleans 42 vs. Carolina 10
- Nov 24, 2019 - New Orleans 34 vs. Carolina 31
- Dec 30, 2018 - Carolina 33 vs. New Orleans 14