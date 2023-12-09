Who's Playing

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints

Current Records: Carolina 1-11, New Orleans 5-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: FOX

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers are on the road again on Sunday and play against the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET on December 10th at Caesars Superdome. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Sunday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Panthers had to settle for a 21-18 loss against the Buccaneers.

The losing side was boosted by Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Even though they lost, the Panthers were rock solid where kicking is concerned and finished the game having kicked 100% of their field goals. This was only their eighth loss (out of nine games) when the kicker is dialed in.

Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell to the Lions 33-28.

Despite the loss, the Saints got a solid performance out of Alvin Kamara, who gained 109 total yards and two touchdowns.

Carolina has yet to win a contest on the road this season, leaving them with a 1-11 record. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 5-7.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Saints are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be the Panthers' 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-8-1 against the spread).

Odds

New Orleans is a 5-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 37.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Carolina.