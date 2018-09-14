How to watch New Orleans vs. Cleveland: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New Orleans Saints (home) vs. Cleveland Browns (away)

Last season records: New Orleans 12-6; Cleveland 0-16

What to Know

On Sunday New Orleans take on Cleveland at 1:00 p.m..

New Orleans are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 9 point margin of victory. That's hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Saints are a big 9 point favorite against the Browns.

Last season, New Orleans was 9-7-2 against the spread. As for Cleveland, they were 4-12-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.