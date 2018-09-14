How to watch New Orleans vs. Cleveland: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Saints vs. Browns football game
Who's Playing
New Orleans Saints (home) vs. Cleveland Browns (away)
Last season records: New Orleans 12-6; Cleveland 0-16
What to Know
On Sunday New Orleans take on Cleveland at 1:00 p.m..
New Orleans are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 9 point margin of victory. That's hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Saints are a big 9 point favorite against the Browns.
Last season, New Orleans was 9-7-2 against the spread. As for Cleveland, they were 4-12-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
