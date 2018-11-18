How to watch New Orleans vs. Philadelphia: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Saints vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
New Orleans Saints (home) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (away)
Current records: New Orleans 8-1; Philadelphia 4-5
What to Know
Philadelphia will challenge New Orleans on the road at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Philadelphia now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The point spread favored Philadelphia last Sunday, but luck did not. They took a 20-27 hit to the loss column at the hands of Dallas. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from Zach Ertz, who caught 14 passes for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, New Orleans brought a seven-game winning streak into their match against Cincinnati last week; they left with an eight-game streak. New Orleans steamrolled Cincinnati 51-14. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-7.
New Orleans's win lifted them to 8-1 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 4-5. In New Orleans's victory, Drew Brees passed for 265 yards and 3 touchdowns and Mark Ingram picked up 104 yards on the ground on 13 carries and snatched 1 receiving TD. We'll see if Philadelphia have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $177.07
Prediction
The Saints are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Eagles.
This season, New Orleans are 7-2-0 against the spread. As for Philadelphia, they are 3-6-0 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Philadelphia won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Philadelphia Eagles 39 vs. New Orleans Saints 17
