How to watch New Orleans vs. Washington: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NFL game
How to watch Saints vs. Redskins football game
Who's Playing
New Orleans Saints (home) vs. Washington Redskins (away)
Current records: New Orleans 3-1; Washington 2-1
What to Know
Washington has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Monday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with New Orleans at 8:15 p.m. Washington isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Washington was able to grind out a solid victory over Green Bay two weeks ago, winning 31-17. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (28) and coasted on those for the win.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between New Orleans and the Giants last Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as New Orleans wrapped it up with a 33-18 victory.
Their wins bumped New Orleans to 3-1 and Washington to 2-1. In their win, Washington relied heavily on Adrian Peterson, who rushed for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns. New Orleans will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Saints are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Redskins.
This season, New Orleans is 2-2-0 against the spread. As for Washington, they are 2-1-0 against the spread
Series History
New Orleans and Washington both have 1 win in their last 2 games.
- 2017 - New Orleans Saints 34 vs. Washington Redskins 31
- 2015 - Washington Redskins 47 vs. New Orleans Saints 14
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 injuries: Mixon, Freeman return
Running backs play a key role in this week's Friday breakdown of the injury report
-
NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 5
SportsLine computer model simulated every Week 5 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising res...
-
Jets coordinator could miss Broncos game
Jets coach Todd Bowles delivered some disheartening news to his team Friday
-
NFL Week 5 underdog picks of the week
SportsLine's red-hot NFL expert is all over the Vikings and another huge NFL underdog to win...
-
Patrick Mahomes nearly quit football
The Chiefs' quarterback has become the talk of the NFL in his first year as a starter
-
Jerry Jones shoots down Dez's hopes
The Cowboys owner doesn't seem too interested in reuniting with Dez Bryant