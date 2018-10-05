How to watch New Orleans vs. Washington: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NFL game

Who's Playing

New Orleans Saints (home) vs. Washington Redskins (away)

Current records: New Orleans 3-1; Washington 2-1

What to Know

Washington has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Monday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with New Orleans at 8:15 p.m. Washington isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Washington was able to grind out a solid victory over Green Bay two weeks ago, winning 31-17. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (28) and coasted on those for the win.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between New Orleans and the Giants last Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as New Orleans wrapped it up with a 33-18 victory.

Their wins bumped New Orleans to 3-1 and Washington to 2-1. In their win, Washington relied heavily on Adrian Peterson, who rushed for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns. New Orleans will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET

Monday at 8:15 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Saints are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Redskins.

This season, New Orleans is 2-2-0 against the spread. As for Washington, they are 2-1-0 against the spread

Series History

New Orleans and Washington both have 1 win in their last 2 games.