Who's Playing

Los Angeles Rams @ New York Giants

Current Records: Los Angeles 8-7, New York 5-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Rams have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the New York Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Giants took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Rams, who come in off a win.

Last Thursday, the Rams were able to grind out a solid victory over the Saints, taking the game 30-22. That's two games straight that Los Angeles has won by exactly eight points.

The Rams' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Matthew Stafford, who threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Puka Nacua, who picked up 164 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Giants came up short against the Eagles on Monday and fell 33-25. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for New York in their matchups with Philadelphia: they've now lost five in a row.

Los Angeles pushed their record up to 8-7 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 27.8 points per game. As for New York, their loss dropped their record down to 5-10.

While only the Rams took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the Rams are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be the Giants' 14th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-6-1 against the spread).

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 6-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 42 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 3 out of their last 4 games against New York.