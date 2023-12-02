Who's Playing

Atlanta Falcons @ New York Jets

Current Records: Atlanta 5-6, New York 4-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

What to Know

The Jets will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Jets are limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

New York gave up the first points and the most points on Friday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 34-13 to the Dolphins.

Nobody from New York had a standout game, but they got scores from Tim Boyle and Garrett Wilson.

The Jets have used their receiving core heavily this season, as 55.9% of their passes have been to wide receivers this season. The team tried something a little different on Friday though, as only 41.4% of the QB's passes went to receivers. Given they posted a dismal 2.9 yards per play the Jets probably won't be trying that again any time soon.

The Jets weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 29 rushing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Dolphins rushed for 167.

Even though Atlanta has not done well against New Orleans recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Falcons came out on top against the Saints by a score of 24-15. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Atlanta as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Falcons can attribute much of their success to Bijan Robinson, who rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown, and also picked up 32 receiving yards.

Buffalo's win bumped their season record to 6-5 while New York's defeat dropped theirs to 4-6.

Odds

Atlanta is a slight 2.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 34 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won both of the games they've played against New York in the last 6 years.