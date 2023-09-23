Who's Playing

New England Patriots @ New York Jets

Current Records: New England 0-2, New York 1-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS



What to Know

The Patriots have played every game this season on their home field, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They will face off against the New York Jets at 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Sunday, the Patriots came up short against the Dolphins and fell 24-17.

The Patriots were plagued a slow offense and finished the game with only 4.1 yards per play. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Dolphins advanced 6.4.

Meanwhile, New York gave up the first points and the most points on Sunday afternoon. Their painful 30-10 defeat to the Cowboys might stick with them for a while.

Looking ahead, the game is expected to be close, with the Patriots going off as just a 2.5 point favorite. They finished last season with a 7-10 record against the spread.

New England was able to grind out a solid win over New York in their previous matchup last November, winning 10-3. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Patriots since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New England is a slight 2.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 37 points.

Series History

New England has won all of the games they've played against New York in the last 5 years.