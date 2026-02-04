How to watch NFL Honors: MVP headlines 2025 season's player, coach awards set to be announced
A viewer's guide to the NFL's annual awards show
With only one game left, the 2025 NFL season is just about over. Super Bowl 60 between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will determine which team wins the season's ultimate prize, but some other prizes are set to be revealed before Sunday's kickoff with the annual NFL Honors show.
The league is set to announce the winners of the Most Valuable Player to the Salute to Service Award, among other honors, Thursday night and hosted by Emmy-winning actor Jon Hamm. Here's a look at how you can watch the show and who's up for the awards.
Where to watch the NFL Honors
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 5 | Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Palace of Fine Arts (San Francisco)
- Host: Jon Hamm
- TV: NBC/NFL Network | Stream: Peacock/NFL+
Here's a rundown of some of the awards slated to be handed out:
- AP Most Valuable Player
- AP Coach of the Year
- AP Comeback Player of the Year
- AP Offensive Player of the Year
- AP Defensive Player of the Year
- AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
- AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year
- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
- NFL Inspire Change Tribute
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025
- FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
- Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
Here are the finalists for the player and coach awards, as voted on by the media:
Most Valuable Player
- Rams QB Matthew Stafford
- Patriots QB Drake Maye
- Bills QB Josh Allen
- 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey
- Jaguars Trevor Lawrence
Coach of the Year
- Bears coach Ben Johnson
- Jaguars coach Liam Coen
- Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald
- 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan
- Patriots coach Mike Vrabel
Offensive Player of the Year
- Rams WR Puka Nacua
- Falcons RB Bijan Robinson
- 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey
- Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Patriots QB Drake Maye
Defensive Player of the Year
- Texans DE Will Anderson Jr.,
- Broncos LB Nik Bonitto
- Browns DE Myles Garrett
- Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson
- Packers EDGE Micah Parsons
Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Giants QB Jaxson Dart
- Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka
- Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson
- Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan
- Saints QB Tyler Shough
Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Giants LB Abdul Carter
- Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori
- Falcons DE James Pearce Jr.
- Browns LB Carson Schwesinger
- Falcons S Xavier Watts
Comeback Player of the Year
- Patriots WR Stefon Diggs
- Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson
- Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence
- 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey
- Cowboys QB Dak Prescott