With only one game left, the 2025 NFL season is just about over. Super Bowl 60 between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will determine which team wins the season's ultimate prize, but some other prizes are set to be revealed before Sunday's kickoff with the annual NFL Honors show.

The league is set to announce the winners of the Most Valuable Player to the Salute to Service Award, among other honors, Thursday night and hosted by Emmy-winning actor Jon Hamm. Here's a look at how you can watch the show and who's up for the awards.

Where to watch the NFL Honors

Date: Thursday, Feb. 5 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 5 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Palace of Fine Arts (San Francisco)

Palace of Fine Arts (San Francisco) Host: Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm TV: NBC/NFL Network | Stream: Peacock/NFL+

Here's a rundown of some of the awards slated to be handed out:

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Here are the finalists for the player and coach awards, as voted on by the media:

Most Valuable Player

Coach of the Year

Bears coach Ben Johnson

Jaguars coach Liam Coen

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel

Offensive Player of the Year

Defensive Player of the Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Comeback Player of the Year

Assistant Coach of the Year