nfl-mvp.jpg
Getty Images

With only one game left, the 2025 NFL season is just about over. Super Bowl 60 between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will determine which team wins the season's ultimate prize, but some other prizes are set to be revealed before Sunday's kickoff with the annual NFL Honors show.

The league is set to announce the winners of the Most Valuable Player to the Salute to Service Award, among other honors, Thursday night and hosted by Emmy-winning actor Jon Hamm. Here's a look at how you can watch the show and who's up for the awards.

Where to watch the NFL Honors

  • Date: Thursday, Feb. 5 | Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Location: Palace of Fine Arts (San Francisco)
  • Host: Jon Hamm
  • TV: NBC/NFL Network | Stream: Peacock/NFL+

Here's a rundown of some of the awards slated to be handed out:

  • AP Most Valuable Player
  • AP Coach of the Year
  • AP Comeback Player of the Year
  • AP Offensive Player of the Year 
  • AP Defensive Player of the Year 
  • AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
  • AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
  • Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year 
  • Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year 
  • NFL Inspire Change Tribute
  • Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025
  • FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
  • Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Here are the finalists for the player and coach awards, as voted on by the media:

Most Valuable Player

Coach of the Year

  • Bears coach Ben Johnson 
  • Jaguars coach Liam Coen 
  • Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald 
  • 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan 
  • Patriots coach Mike Vrabel

Offensive Player of the Year

Defensive Player of the Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Comeback Player of the Year

Assistant Coach of the Year

  • Eagles DC Vic Fangio
  • Vikings DC Brian Flores
  • Broncos DC Vance Joseph
  • Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak
  • Patriots OC Josh McDaniels