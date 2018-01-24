How to watch 'NFL Most Valuable Performer' on CBS: Date, time, stream

Ever wonder what weird skills your favorite NFL player possesses? Sports Illustrated and CBS have you covered. With "NFL Most Valuable Performer," NFL players will get a chance to showcase their random skills off the field, and they're getting the chance to do it live in a one-hour special. Fans have voted players in, and they'll be able to vote who moves on. The show consists of seven players, and will be hosted LL Cool J.

Brandon Williams, Justin Tucker and Alex Collins will be representing the Ravens, while Jonathan Stewart will be there for the Panthers. Cody and Jacob Hollister are competing together for the Patriots, and Kevin Zeitler will be repping the Browns.

Williams and Tucker are singing (the latter is singing opera), Collins is Irish dancing, Zeitler will be doing dog drigs and the Hollisters will be singing a guitar accompaniment. Viewers can log onto CBS.com in order to vote on the final three.

How to watch "NFL Most Valuable Performer"

Date: Thursday, Jan. 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT

Channel: CBS (check local listings)

Stream: CBS All Access (try for free here)

The event will allow players to break out and interact with fans a bit, as fans hold the players' fates in their hands.