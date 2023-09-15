Week 2 of the 2023 NFL schedule is here and there are plenty of must-see games. The NFL on CBS schedule this week includes Bengals vs. Ravens in an intense division-rivalry game. The Ravens are 1-0 already, but are field goal underdogs in the latest NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus in a game that will air in select markets on Paramount+. Also this week, Josh Allen and the Bills will host Davante Adams and the Raiders. The Bills are the biggest favorites of the week at 9.5 points, but plenty of fans will tune in to watch a potential sneaky shootout. You may be able to stream your favorite NFL games on Paramount+.

In the afternoon window, the NFL on CBS and Paramount+ continues with Broncos vs. Commanders and Cowboys vs. Jets. New York lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles four snaps into last week's game, but a stingy defense and strong ground game could keep them in it until the end against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Paramount+ will offer live streaming for those games in select markets.

How to stream NFL games on CBS with Paramount+

Top NFL games from last season

The NFL's popularity has soared based on the idea that anything can happen on any given Sunday and that couldn't have been more true in 2022. The NFL season was full of must-see TV, including a historic comeback by the Minnesota Vikings against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15.

The Vikings were down 33-0 at halftime, but stormed back to win 39-36 in overtime to complete the biggest comeback in NFL history. Kirk Cousins threw four second-half touchdown passes, including three in the fourth quarter. Then after several stalled possessions that almost led to a tie, Cousins led an overtime drive that resulted in a 40-yard field goal by Greg Joseph to end the game with three seconds left.

Cousins threw for 460 yards, while K.J. Osborn and Justin Jefferson finished with mindboggling stat lines. Osborn caught 10 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown, while Jefferson had 12 catches for 123 yards and a score. Dalvin Cook also had 95 yards rushing and 95 yards receiving, scoring from 64 yards out on a Cousins pass late in the fourth quarter to tie the game.

2023 NFL on CBS schedule (all times ET)

WEEK 1 - SUNDAY, SEPT. 10 CBS DOUBLEHEADER Cincinnati at Cleveland 1:00 Tampa Bay at Minnesota 1:00 Tennessee at New Orleans 1:00 Houston at Baltimore 1:00 Philadelphia at New England 4:25 Miami at LA Chargers 4:25 Las Vegas at Denver 4:25

WEEK 2 - SUNDAY, SEPT. 17 CBS DOUBLEHEADER Kansas City at Jacksonville 1:00 Baltimore at Cincinnati 1:00 LA Chargers at Tennessee 1:00 Las Vegas at Buffalo 1:00 NY Jets at Dallas 4:25 Washington at Denver 4:25

WEEK 3 - SUNDAY, SEPT. 24 New England at NY Jets 1:00 Denver at Miami 1:00 Tennessee at Cleveland 1:00 Indianapolis at Baltimore 1:00 Buffalo at Washington 1:00 Carolina at Seattle 4:05

WEEK 4 - SUNDAY, OCT. 1 Miami at Buffalo 1:00 Denver at Chicago 1:00 Baltimore at Cleveland 1:00 Pittsburgh at Houston 1:00 Las Vegas at LA Chargers 4:05

WEEK 5 - SUNDAY, OCT. 8 CBS DOUBLEHEADER Baltimore at Pittsburgh 1:00 New Orleans at New England 1:00 Tennessee at Indianapolis 1:00 Kansas City at Minnesota 4:25 NY Jets at Denver 4:25

WEEK 6 - SUNDAY, OCT. 15 Seattle at Cincinnati 1:00 Indianapolis at Jacksonville 1:00 Washington at Atlanta 1:00 Carolina at Miami 1:00 New England at Las Vegas 4:05

WEEK 7 - SUNDAY, OCT. 22 CBS DOUBLEHEADER Washington at NY Giants 1:00 Buffalo at New England 1:00 Cleveland at Indianapolis 1:00 LA Chargers at Kansas City 4:25 Green Bay at Denver 4:25

WEEK 8 - SUNDAY, OCT. 29 CBS DOUBLEHEADER NY Jets at NY Giants 1:00 New England at Miami 1:00 Jacksonville at Pittsburgh 1:00 Atlanta at Tennessee 1:00 Cincinnati at San Francisco 4:25 Kansas City at Denver 4:25 Baltimore at Arizona 4:25

WEEK 9 - SUNDAY, NOV. 5 Seattle at Baltimore 1:00 Chicago at New Orleans 1:00 Arizona at Cleveland 1:00 Tampa Bay at Houston 1:00 Indianapolis at Carolina 4:05

WEEK 10 - SUNDAY, NOV. 12 Green Bay at Pittsburgh 1:00 Tennessee at Tampa Bay 1:00 Houston at Cincinnati 1:00 Detroit at LA Chargers 4:05 Atlanta at Arizona 4:05

WEEK 11 - SUNDAY, NOV. 19 CBS DOUBLEHEADER Pittsburgh at Cleveland 1:00 Las Vegas at Miami 1:00 Tennessee at Jacksonville 1:00 Arizona at Houston 1:00 NY Jets at Buffalo 4:25 Seattle at LA Rams 4:25

WEEK 12 - THURSDAY, NOV. 23 THANKSGIVING DAY Washington at Dallas 4:30

WEEK 12 - SUNDAY, NOV. 26 CBS DOUBLEHEADER Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 1:00 Jacksonville at Houston 1:00 Tampa Bay at Indianapolis 1:00 Buffalo at Philadelphia 4:25 Kansas City at Las Vegas 4:25

WEEK 13 - SUNDAY, DEC. 3 LA Chargers at New England 1:00 Arizona at Pittsburgh 1:00 Indianapolis at Tennessee 1:00 Carolina at Tampa Bay 1:00 Denver at Houston 4:05

WEEK 14 - SUNDAY, DEC. 10 CBS DOUBLEHEADER Houston at NY Jets 1:00 Indianapolis at Cincinnati 1:00 Jacksonville at Cleveland 1:00 Tampa Bay at Atlanta 1:00 Buffalo at Kansas City 4:25 Denver at LA Chargers 4:25

WEEK 15 - SUNDAY, DEC. 17 NY Jets at Miami 1:00 Houston at Tennessee 1:00 TBD 1:00 Washington at LA Rams 4:05 San Francisco at Arizona 4:05

WEEK 16 - SUNDAY, DEC. 24 Washington at NY Jets 1:00 Seattle at Tennessee 1:00 Cleveland at Houston 1:00 Jacksonville at Tampa Bay 4:05

WEEK 16 - MONDAY, DEC. 25 CHRISTMAS DAY Las Vegas at Kansas City 1:00

WEEK 17 - SUNDAY, DEC. 31 CBS DOUBLEHEADER New England at Buffalo 1:00 Miami at Baltimore 1:00 Las Vegas at Indianapolis 1:00 Atlanta at Chicago 1:00 Carolina at Jacksonville 1:00 Cincinnati at Kansas City 4:25 LA Chargers at Denver 4:25