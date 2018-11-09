How to watch Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Oakland Raiders (home) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (away)

Current records: Oakland 1-7; L.A. Chargers 6-2

What to Know

The Chargers will be playing 60 minutes on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will square off against Oakland at 5:05 p.m. The Chargers don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 10-point advantage in the spread.

The Chargers brought a four-game winning streak into their game against Seattle last-week contest; they left with a five-game streak. The Chargers came out on top against Seattle by a score of 25-17. Melvin Gordon and Philip Rivers were among the main playmakers for the Chargers as the former rushed for 113 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries and the latter passed for 228 yards and 2 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Rivers's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past eight games.

Meanwhile, Oakland have been struggling to pick up a win, with their match against San Francisco making it four winless games in a row. Oakland found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 3-34 punch to the gut against San Francisco. Oakland were down by 3-31 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Chargers didn't have too much trouble with Oakland five weeks ago as they won 26-10. A big part of the Chargers's success was Philip Rivers, so Oakland will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 5:05 PM ET
  • Where: Oakland Coliseum, California
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Chargers are a big 10 point favorite against the Raiders.

This season, Oakland are 1-6-1 against the spread. As for L.A. Chargers, they are 4-4-0 against the spread

Series History

Oakland have won 4 out of their last 7 games against L.A. Chargers.

  • 2018 - Los Angeles Chargers 26 vs. Oakland Raiders 10
  • 2017 - Los Angeles Chargers 30 vs. Oakland Raiders 10
  • 2017 - Oakland Raiders 16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 17
  • 2016 - Los Angeles Chargers 16 vs. Oakland Raiders 19
  • 2016 - Oakland Raiders 34 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 31
  • 2015 - Oakland Raiders 23 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 20
  • 2015 - Los Angeles Chargers 29 vs. Oakland Raiders 37
