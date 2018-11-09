How to watch Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Raiders vs. Chargers football game
Who's Playing
Oakland Raiders (home) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (away)
Current records: Oakland 1-7; L.A. Chargers 6-2
What to Know
The Chargers will be playing 60 minutes on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will square off against Oakland at 5:05 p.m. The Chargers don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 10-point advantage in the spread.
The Chargers brought a four-game winning streak into their game against Seattle last-week contest; they left with a five-game streak. The Chargers came out on top against Seattle by a score of 25-17. Melvin Gordon and Philip Rivers were among the main playmakers for the Chargers as the former rushed for 113 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries and the latter passed for 228 yards and 2 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Rivers's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past eight games.
Meanwhile, Oakland have been struggling to pick up a win, with their match against San Francisco making it four winless games in a row. Oakland found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 3-34 punch to the gut against San Francisco. Oakland were down by 3-31 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
The Chargers didn't have too much trouble with Oakland five weeks ago as they won 26-10. A big part of the Chargers's success was Philip Rivers, so Oakland will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5:05 PM ET
- Where: Oakland Coliseum, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Chargers are a big 10 point favorite against the Raiders.
This season, Oakland are 1-6-1 against the spread. As for L.A. Chargers, they are 4-4-0 against the spread
Series History
Oakland have won 4 out of their last 7 games against L.A. Chargers.
- 2018 - Los Angeles Chargers 26 vs. Oakland Raiders 10
- 2017 - Los Angeles Chargers 30 vs. Oakland Raiders 10
- 2017 - Oakland Raiders 16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 17
- 2016 - Los Angeles Chargers 16 vs. Oakland Raiders 19
- 2016 - Oakland Raiders 34 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 31
- 2015 - Oakland Raiders 23 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 20
- 2015 - Los Angeles Chargers 29 vs. Oakland Raiders 37
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
La Canfora's Bets Bets: Patriots roll
La Canfora shares his best bets for Week 10, including Bill Belichick beating his former player,...
-
Reid thinks league is targeting him
The Panthers safety says he's been drug tested a bunch and unfairly ejected
-
NFL DFS, Week 10: Best DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Bears vs. Lions stats to know
Here's everything you need to know as Chicago hosts its divisional rival
-
NFL odds, Week 10 top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 10 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Best bets: Take Cardinals and Seahawks
Will Brinson's best bets for Week 10 of the NFL season