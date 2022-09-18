Who's Playing

Chicago @ Green Bay

Current Records: Chicago 1-0; Green Bay 0-1

Last Season Records: Green Bay 13-4; Chicago 6-11

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers are 11-1 against the Chicago Bears since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Packers and Chicago will face off in an NFC North battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. Green Bay won both of their matches against the Bears last season (24-14 and 45-30) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Green Bay ended up a good deal behind the Minnesota Vikings when they played this past Sunday, losing 23-7. A silver lining for Green Bay was the play of RB A.J. Dillon, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, Chicago had a touchdown and change to spare in a 19-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for Chicago, but they got scores from RB Khalil Herbert, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, and WR Dante Pettis. QB Justin Fields ended up with a passer rating of 133.90.

Chicago's win lifted them to 1-0 while Green Bay's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Bears' success rolls on or if the Packers are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Green Bay have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Chicago.