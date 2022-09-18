Who's Playing
Chicago @ Green Bay
Current Records: Chicago 1-0; Green Bay 0-1
Last Season Records: Green Bay 13-4; Chicago 6-11
What to Know
The Green Bay Packers are 11-1 against the Chicago Bears since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Packers and Chicago will face off in an NFC North battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. Green Bay won both of their matches against the Bears last season (24-14 and 45-30) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Green Bay ended up a good deal behind the Minnesota Vikings when they played this past Sunday, losing 23-7. A silver lining for Green Bay was the play of RB A.J. Dillon, who punched in one rushing touchdown.
Meanwhile, Chicago had a touchdown and change to spare in a 19-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for Chicago, but they got scores from RB Khalil Herbert, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, and WR Dante Pettis. QB Justin Fields ended up with a passer rating of 133.90.
Chicago's win lifted them to 1-0 while Green Bay's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Bears' success rolls on or if the Packers are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Green Bay have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Chicago.
- Dec 12, 2021 - Green Bay 45 vs. Chicago 30
- Oct 17, 2021 - Green Bay 24 vs. Chicago 14
- Jan 03, 2021 - Green Bay 35 vs. Chicago 16
- Nov 29, 2020 - Green Bay 41 vs. Chicago 25
- Dec 15, 2019 - Green Bay 21 vs. Chicago 13
- Sep 05, 2019 - Green Bay 10 vs. Chicago 3
- Dec 16, 2018 - Chicago 24 vs. Green Bay 17
- Sep 09, 2018 - Green Bay 24 vs. Chicago 23
- Nov 12, 2017 - Green Bay 23 vs. Chicago 16
- Sep 28, 2017 - Green Bay 35 vs. Chicago 14
- Dec 18, 2016 - Green Bay 30 vs. Chicago 27
- Oct 20, 2016 - Green Bay 26 vs. Chicago 10
- Nov 26, 2015 - Chicago 17 vs. Green Bay 13
- Sep 13, 2015 - Green Bay 31 vs. Chicago 23