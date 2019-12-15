How to watch Packers vs. Bears: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Green Bay

Current Records: Chicago 7-6; Green Bay 10-3

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers will meet up at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Chicago will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

Meanwhile, Green Bay didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Washington Redskins last week, but they still walked away with a 20-15 victory. Green Bay can attribute much of their success to RB Aaron Jones, who rushed for one TD and 134 yards on 16 carries.

Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 4-9 ATS, to cover the spread.

Their wins bumped Chicago to 7-6 and Green Bay to 10-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bears and the Packers clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $125.00

Odds

The Packers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

Green Bay have won seven out of their last nine games against Chicago.