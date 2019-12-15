How to watch Packers vs. Bears: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Chicago @ Green Bay
Current Records: Chicago 7-6; Green Bay 10-3
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers will meet up at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Chicago will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.
Meanwhile, Green Bay didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Washington Redskins last week, but they still walked away with a 20-15 victory. Green Bay can attribute much of their success to RB Aaron Jones, who rushed for one TD and 134 yards on 16 carries.
Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 4-9 ATS, to cover the spread.
Their wins bumped Chicago to 7-6 and Green Bay to 10-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bears and the Packers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $125.00
Odds
The Packers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
Green Bay have won seven out of their last nine games against Chicago.
- Sep 05, 2019 - Green Bay 10 vs. Chicago 3
- Dec 16, 2018 - Chicago 24 vs. Green Bay 17
- Sep 09, 2018 - Green Bay 24 vs. Chicago 23
- Nov 12, 2017 - Green Bay 23 vs. Chicago 16
- Sep 28, 2017 - Green Bay 35 vs. Chicago 14
- Dec 18, 2016 - Green Bay 30 vs. Chicago 27
- Oct 20, 2016 - Green Bay 26 vs. Chicago 10
- Nov 26, 2015 - Chicago 17 vs. Green Bay 13
- Sep 13, 2015 - Green Bay 31 vs. Chicago 23
Watch This Game Live
-
