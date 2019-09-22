How to watch Packers vs. Broncos: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Green Bay (home) vs. Denver (away)

Current Records: Green Bay 2-0-0; Denver 0-2-0

What to Know

Green Bay has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Denver at Lambeau Field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Green Bay is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory.

The Packers fell to Minnesota 24-17 when the two teams met last season; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Green Bay managed a 21-16 victory over Minnesota. Among those leading the charge for Green Bay was RB Aaron Jones, who rushed for 116 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries. Jones didn't help his team much against Chicago two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Denver as they fell 16-14 to Chicago last week. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Broncos.

Green Bay's win lifted them to 2-0 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 0-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Packers come into the contest boasting the second fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 2. As for the Broncos, they rank second in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 189.50 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $124.00

Odds

The Packers are a big 7-point favorite against the Broncos.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.