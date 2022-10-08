Who's Playing

New York @ Green Bay

Current Records: New York 3-1; Green Bay 3-1

What to Know

The New York Giants have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Green Bay Packers at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

New York bagged a 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears this past Sunday. New York QB Daniel Jones did work as he accumulated 71 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 68 yards.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Green Bay ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Sunday with a 27-24 win over the New England Patriots. The Packers' RB Aaron Jones filled up the stat sheet, picking up 110 yards on the ground on 16 carries.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 8. If their 3-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The wins brought New York up to 3-1 and Green Bay to 3-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Giants enter the matchup with only one rushing touchdown allowed, which is the best in the NFL. As for the Packers, they come into the game boasting the third fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 188.5.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London,

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a big 8-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Green Bay have won all of the games they've played against New York in the last eight years.